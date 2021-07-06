|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

BigCommerce expands into the Netherlands, France, and Italy

Tuesday 6 July 2021 14:04 CET | News

BigCommerce, a US-based SaaS ecommerce platform, has announced that it has extended its European presence from the UK, into the Netherlands, France, and Italy.

With BigCommerce, merchants will have access to an ecommerce platform built to sell on a local and global scale.

According to the press release, the pandemic has accelerated the shift to ecommerce and led to significant growth of ecommerce markets within the Eurozone. In the UK as well as France, Italy and the Netherlands, the volume of ecommerce sales is growing year on year. It is estimated that the ecommerce sales in the Eurozone will total USD 530.7 billion by the end of 2021 alone.

BigCommerce’s expansion will create new roles in France, Italy, and the Netherlands to work directly with merchants in the region. As part of this fully localised experience, merchants will be able to use the BigCommerce platform to manage their store in their local language, as well as create a fully localised website experience for their shoppers, with their local payment methods and currencies.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BigCommerce, expansion, local payment method, merchants, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like