BigCommerce and Digital River to offer merchants cross-border selling

With a single integration, merchants can integrate Digital River’s Merchant of Record business model to mitigate risks and maximise conversions by delivering localised checkout experiences for both onshore and cross-border sales directly from within their BigCommerce store. As a result, merchants can deploy entry into new markets in as little as six weeks and simplify cross-border selling processes that may decrease operational costs by up to 30%.
Key benefits of this partnership include global payment localisation, minimisation of financial complexities, reduction legal risks, maximisation of payment authorisations, and streamlined order processes. Digital River representatives stated that delivering localised checkout experiences and reconciling international sales can be daunting and burdensome. To remove these complexities, tehy’ve teamed with BigCommerce to manage the financial and legal responsibilities of cross-border selling on behalf of BigCommerce merchants and to help them simplify operations and accelerate global expansion at less cost.
For more information about Digital River, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions