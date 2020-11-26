|
Bigblue to automate ecommerce fulfillment in Europe

Tuesday 1 December 2020 10:27 CET | News

France-based startup Bigblue has announced its plans of building an ecommerce fulfilment solution in Europe.

Bigblue partners with existing logistics companies so that merchants only have to manage one relationship with Bigblue. It means that Bigblue works with several fulfillment centers to store merchant’s products as well as multiple shipping carriers.

Merchants selling products on their own website and across multiple marketplaces  can use Bigblue to handle everything that happens after a transaction.  

When a client orders a product, it is packed and shipped directly from the fulfilment centre to the customer’s address. Bigblue customers pay a flat fee per order and don’t have to deal with anything. Some packages might be delivered through DHL, others might be sent out using Chronopost, etc. It is completely transparent as Bigblue chooses the right carrier for you.

The startup has integrations with Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, Wix Store, Prestashop, Fastmag and Amazon’s marketplace.

More: Link


Keywords: Bigblue, startup, ecommerce fulfilment, delivery, shipping, marketplace, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: France
Payments & Commerce

