News

BGL announces the sale of StickerGiant.com

Friday 8 October 2021 15:43 CET | News

US-based investment banking Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) has sold retailer StickerGiant.com to Resource Label Group and the terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.

StickerGiant's custom printing platform provides a digitally native solution for small and medium-sized businesses and strengthens BGL's Consumer Investment Banking Group's position in the digitally native B2B ecommerce space.

BGL's Consumer Group has a record of mergers, acquisitions advisory, and capital-raising services spanning the entire consumer spectrum, with experience in branded consumer and ecommerce investment banking.


Keywords: acquisition, retail, SMEs, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
