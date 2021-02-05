|
Bestseller Group rolls out ecommerce platform The Founded

Denmark-based fashion company Bestseller Group, which owns brands such as Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, and Only, has launched a new online platform.

According to Ecommerce News Europe, the platform is called The Founded and will feature all 20 brands in a new, more personalised way. The platform comes to substitute Bestseller.com one day, and is built to be a place where consumers can discover trending items and curated products.

Furthermore, the company's officials stated that The Founded will ultimately replace Bestseller, but that’s not to say the group will just let that domain name vanish. Therefore, the website will eventually re-emerge as a new and more engaging corporate website for Bestseller, replacing the current about.bestseller.com


Keywords: Bestseller Group, online shopping, Denmark, ecommerce, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Only, online platform
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Denmark
