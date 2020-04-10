Sections
News

BankBazaar receives another investment from Amazon

Friday 10 April 2020 14:34 CET | News

BankBazaar, an India-based online marketplace for financial products, has raised approximately USD 3,8 million in an ongoing Series D round from Amazon and Walden SKT Venture Fund.

According to Inc42, Sequoia, GUS Holdings, and Eight Roads Investments have also participated in the round. Besides this, BankBazaar’s top executives have made an investment in this round as well. 

Back in 2015, Amazon had invested USD 60 million (back then) in the Series C funding round of BankBazaar. Fidelity Growth Partners and Mousse Partners had also participated in the round. In 2017, the company raised USD 30 million in Series D funding round led by credit rating agency and information management company Experian. 

BankBazaar started its operations in 2008 and the company sells tailor-made financial products like credit cards, car loans, personal loans, education loans, and more on its website. With its paperless finance platform, it aims to create a streamlined, more transparent process for financial inclusion.


More: Link


