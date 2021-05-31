|
Bambuser launches real-time virtual productions for livestream shopping

Monday 31 May 2021 13:30 CET | News

Bambuser has announced the launch of real-time virtual live shopping productions, powered by high-quality 3D graphics.

According to the press release, the new production capabilities enable viewers to travel across exotic locations in a never seen before online customer experience. Part of Bambuser's quest to provide the most innovative and immersive online shopping experiences, the show for retailer Lindex took shoppers on a virtual tour across Scandinavia's most scenic summer locations. Featuring simulated beach settings such as Tylösand and Gotland, the interactive and shoppable event was streamed from Virtual Star Studios, one of Europe's most advanced green screen studios.

Furthermore, Lindex, one of Bambuser's fashion retailers, tapped Bambuser to create the experience for the launch of their summer collection. The live show was produced using advanced technology that enables rendering of high-end 3D photorealistic graphics in Unreal Engine, resulting in the creation of stunning worlds and environments. Following the livestream, the recording has continued to engage shoppers. In just 48 hours, the show's replay has received over 136% more views than the average number of views a recorded show garners in a month.

Overall, the initiative comes as over the past year, the popularity of livestream shopping with retailers and shoppers indicates that these interactive, 'shoppertainment' experiences are here to stay.


Keywords: Bambuser, product launch, livestream shopping, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
