Azimo partners with Trustly for Europe's migrant workers

Wednesday 24 November 2021 13:35 CET | News

Netherlands-headquartered online remittance service Azimo and Trustly, an open banking payment provider have partnered to meet demands for cross-border payments in Europe.

The partnership aims to meet requirements of over 30 million migrant workers across Europe and will allow customers to pay in a fast, secure, and simple way, with less friction. 

Trustly is available to Azimo’s customers from the Northern European countries, the Baltic countries, Austria, Germany, and Poland and, unlike regular payment methods, customers don’t have to enter bank details or card numbers manually. 

Trustly is a licensed Payment Institution and operates under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in Europe. It counts for over 525 million customers and 8,100 merchants worldwide and is an important global player in the online banking payments market. 

Keywords: Trustly, partnership, online payments, cross-border payments, cross-border ecommerce, payment processing, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Europe
