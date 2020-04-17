Sections
News

AWeber amplifies support for ecommerce businesses

Friday 17 April 2020 13:06 CET | News

US-based email marketing software provider Aweber has announced a series of services dedicated to ecommerce-powered businesses. 

 

Through deepened integrations with ecommerce solutions, AWeber customers can now automate abandoned cart emails, send product recommendations, fine-tune automation funnels, and more, to quickly grow their email lists and boost sales.

AWeber amplifies support for ecommerce businesses through enhanced integrations, automated email marketing campaigns, personalized content by purchase history, recovery of lost sales through cart abandonment emails, visibility into prospects’ and customers’ purchase behaviours. AWeber has native integrations with ecommerce platforms including WooCommerce, Shopify, PayPal, Etsy, SamCart, JVZoo, WarriorPlus, ClickBank, 3DCart, and others. AWeber also integrates with Stripe, Ecwid and others through Zapier.


