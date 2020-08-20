Sections
News

Australia-based retailer Mecca expands to China

Thursday 20 August 2020 14:53 CET | News

Australia-based beauty retailer Mecca has announced it is entering the Chinese market and launching its luxury flagship store at online marketplace Tmall.

Best known for its curation of niche and luxury local and international cosmetics, the brand has launched an edit of 22 first-to-market brands at its Tmall store, including its private label brands, Mecca Brands and Mecca Max. Mecca’s Beauty Loop loyalty programme will also now be available to Chinese customers.

The first Mecca shop was opened in 1997 and the beauty business has since grown to 100 stores in Australia and New Zealand, along with ecommerce in both markets.

While some beauty brands have avoided the Chinese market as legislation mandates cosmetic products in government laboratories must be tested on animals, others such as The Body Shop have found a loophole by selling on cross-border ecommerce platforms such as Tmall and JD, Internet Retailing reports. Several brands now available at Mecca’s Tmall store are vegan and cruelty-free.


More: Link


Keywords: Mecca, Australia, China, Tmall, JD, ecommerce, retailer, marketplace
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: China
Payments & Commerce

