Atome launches BNPL platform in Malaysia

Friday 2 April 2021 14:25 CET | News

Singapore-based buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) provider Atome has launched its platform in Malaysia.

According to the press release, Atome’s Malaysian market entry saw brands such as Agoda, ezbuy, Eu Yan Sang, and Hush Puppies coming onboard to adopt its BNPL service as a payment option for their customers. Other merchant partners across key verticals include fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and health. Examples are Obermain, Onikym, Lash Lab, Face Shop, Aprilskin, 176 Avenue, A Cut Above, Swee Lee Music, Novelship, Crumpler, Box of Bricks, Cocomi, Trapo, Liberty Active, Circle DNA, Tribe, and Fly Project.

According to the company, Customers in Malaysia can now shop and pay using Atome at partner merchant stores by scanning a QR code in-store or choosing Atome as a website checkout option. Paying with Atome enables shoppers to split their bill into three payments. Customers can set up an account within the Atome app.


Keywords: Atome, BNPL, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Malaysia
