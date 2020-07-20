Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Asda, Uber Eats partner to bring grocery home delivery in UK

Monday 20 July 2020 12:21 CET | News

UK-based grocery chains Asda has joined a throng of retailers partnering with Uber Eats for rapid food delivery in a trial in Leeds and Birmingham.

The service will give shoppers access to 300 Asda own-brand products via Uber Eats that can be delivered with two hours. As such, shoppers order items including ready meals, fresh fruit, vegetables, beer, wine, and spirits in the same way they would order food from a restaurant on Uber Eats, while an Uber Eats driver is dispatched to collect it from store and deliver it.

There is no minimum basket size needed to qualify for delivery, and the partnership provides shoppers with a contactless and cash-free option when shopping for their favourite products. If successful, Asda plans to extend the offering to more stores across the UK later in 2020.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Asda, partnership, Uber Eats, grocery, home delivery, ecommerce, contactless, cash free, UK
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like