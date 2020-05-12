Sections
News

Asda initiates food box delivery programme for vulnerable shoppers

Tuesday 12 May 2020 14:39 CET | News

UK-based supermarket retailer Asda has launched a website that sells food boxes to vulnerable shoppers.

According to Eccomerce News Europe, the website was launched in partnership with ecommerce platform StarStock and can be found at Foodboxes.asda.com. Moreover, the content of Asda’s food box includes 31 items that proved to be preferred among British shoppers during the lockdown like bread, pasta, tinned goods, milk and teabags. The cost of a box is GBP 30 with a two-day home delivery included in the price.  

Besides, the food box deliveries will be handled independently from Asda’s core delivery operations, meaning that the supermarket’s logistics won’t be affected by this new initiative, the company’s officials stated.



