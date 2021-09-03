Apple to relax payment rules for apps such as Netflix and Spotify

This would happen by allowing them to include links to their websites that would enable the companies to bypass the fees imposed by the iPhone maker. The concession was prompted by an investigation into Apple’s App Store by the Japan Fair Trade Commission but will apply globally. From early 2022, Apple will let developers of these apps share a single link to their website to help users set up and manage their accounts, the tech group announced in a statement.
The tech group’s decision came after South Korea became the first country to pass a law that would allow mobile phone users to pay software developers directly for their apps rather than be forced to do so via the in-app payment systems of platforms such as Apple and Google, Financial Times (FT) explains.
Separately, Apple relaxed a restriction on its App Store that prevented developers from offering lower prices to customers through other channels. FT later argues that the latest change could have far-reaching implications, as the likes of Spotify have long alleged that it was unfair for Apple to have its own competing music service while also playing a gatekeeper role with its App Store and charging Spotify a commission.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions