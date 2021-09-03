|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Apple to relax payment rules for apps such as Netflix and Spotify

Friday 3 September 2021 09:25 CET | News

Apple has announced that it would loosen strict payment rules for certain app developers including Netflix and Spotify.

This would happen by allowing them to include links to their websites that would enable the companies to bypass the fees imposed by the iPhone maker. The concession was prompted by an investigation into Apple’s App Store by the Japan Fair Trade Commission but will apply globally. From early 2022, Apple will let developers of these apps share a single link to their website to help users set up and manage their accounts, the tech group announced in a statement.

The tech group’s decision came after South Korea became the first country to pass a law that would allow mobile phone users to pay software developers directly for their apps rather than be forced to do so via the in-app payment systems of platforms such as Apple and Google, Financial Times (FT) explains.

Separately, Apple relaxed a restriction on its App Store that prevented developers from offering lower prices to customers through other channels. FT later argues that the latest change could have far-reaching implications, as the likes of Spotify have long alleged that it was unfair for Apple to have its own competing music service while also playing a gatekeeper role with its App Store and charging Spotify a commission.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Apple, product upgrade, ecommerce, digital assets, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like