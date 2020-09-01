|
Apple launches online store in India for the first time

Friday 18 September 2020 12:18 CET | News

Apple has announced it will launch an online Apple Store in India on 23 September 2020, offering Apple’s full range of products to customers across the country for the first time.

According to the press release, the new online store will provide customers with the same experience found in Apple store locations around the world, delivered by online team members who are ready to offer their expertise. Through the online Apple Store consumers are enabled to shop for Apple products, with online Apple specialists available to help with anything from custom-configuring any Mac to setting up new devices. 

Customers can get advice, receive guidance, and learn about new products directly from Apple, both in English and Hindi. Moreover, with financing options and an available trade-in programme, the Apple Store online offers a range of affordability options. Students can shop for a Mac or iPad with special pricing, and receive discounts on accessories and AppleCare+. 

Besides, in October 2020, customers can expect free online Today at Apple sessions led by local Creative Pros, focused on photography and music. Just in time for the festive season, signature gift wrap and personalised engraving will be available for select products. Engraving of emoji or text in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu will be available for AirPods, and English engraving will be available for iPad and Apple Pencil.

Furthermore, all orders from the Apple Store online will ship with contactless delivery. Orders that do not require a signature will be left at the customer’s door, and those that do will need only a verbal confirmation from a safe distance instead of a written signature.


