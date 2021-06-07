|
AppBrilliance rolls out 'Push-to-Business' digital payments model

Monday 7 June 2021 14:41 CET | News

US-based payments technology company AppBrilliance has launched its new Money API-powered, Push-To-Business (P2B) payments model.

AppBrilliance’s patented technology and non-custodial direct-payment APIs enable instant and secure account-to-account ‘push’ payments to consumers’ favourite businesses. Push-to-Business (P2B) payments technology leverages the P2P payment rails in place today that are accessible to 100M+ US account holders through their bank. Unlike other bank payment technologies, AppBrilliance never manages or stores user credentials, banking data, or funds. As non-cash and online payments have dramatically increased as a result of COVID-19, the need for cost-efficient payment rails becomes even more pressing. 

AppBrilliance enables real-time direct payments by bypassing debit and credit card networks and risky financial data aggregators with its payment APIs. The company’s patented technology and smart APIs remove barriers to A2A payments, so consumers can instantly and securely push payments to their favorite businesses.


More: Link


