|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Amazon.se now available to Swedish shoppers

Thursday 29 October 2020 15:32 CET | News

Amazon has announced the launch of its website in Sweden.

Swedish customers can now purchase items on the Amazon Shopping app and the Amazon.se website. Orders over USD 26 are eligible for free shipping.

Amazon is offering a variety of products from local Swedish brands as well as international ones. Some of the featured Swedish brands are Electrolux, Lagerhaus, OBH Nordica, Ellos, BRIO, Bonnierförlagen, and Ifö.

Swedish businesses will be able to sell their products on Amazon, allowing them to reach more customers and expand.

Amazon provides businesses with listing tools, 24/7 online selling partner support, clear selling conditions and pricing, as well as reports and analytics tools.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Amazon, Sweden, ecommerce, shopping app, Electrolux, Lagerhaus
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Sweden
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like