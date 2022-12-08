Amazon to launch TikTok-like shopping feature in social commerce push

The move comes as shopping activity slows in response to an uncertain economy and decades-high inflation. The feature is also geared at enticing young audience who respond to formats like short videos, popularized by TikTok and Instagram.
Users can access the feed by clicking on a ‘light bulb button on the bottom bar in the Amazon app. The feature will be available to select US users early this month and roll out to all users in the country over the coming months.
Amazon has warned that its fourth-quarter sales could fall below expectations, and it recently moved to cut thousands of corporate roles.
Shortly before this announcement, Amazon has been fined by French fraud authorities with USD 3.4 million for its slowness in updating contracts with third-party sellers.
Amazon blew past the 22 March deadline to comply, with this penalty corresponding to 90,000 euros per day it failed to make the changes.
The US web giant had already been fined EUR 4 million by the Paris trade court in 2019 for unfair conditions in its contracts with third-party sellers, the French fraud authorities recalled. New irregularities were uncovered in a fresh probe after that judgment.
An Amazon spokesman said the company remains in disagreement with the with the French authorities on its conclusions, its decisions and the relevant penalty, and is contesting each of them in court.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions