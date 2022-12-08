Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Amazon to launch TikTok-like shopping feature in social commerce push

Friday 9 December 2022 14:48 CET | News

Amazon has announced it plans to roll out a TikTok-like feed in its ecommerce app, in a bid to attract new shoppers through photos and videos from influencers.

 

The move comes as shopping activity slows in response to an uncertain economy and decades-high inflation. The feature is also geared at enticing young audience who respond to formats like short videos, popularized by TikTok and Instagram.

Users can access the feed by clicking on a ‘light bulb button on the bottom bar in the Amazon app. The feature will be available to select US users early this month and roll out to all users in the country over the coming months.

Amazon has announced it plans to roll out a TikTok-like feed in its ecommerce app, in a bid to attract new shoppers through photos and videos from influencers.

 

Amazon has warned that its fourth-quarter sales could fall below expectations, and it recently moved to cut thousands of corporate roles.

 

More news from Amazon

Shortly before this announcement, Amazon has been fined by French fraud authorities with USD 3.4 million for its slowness in updating contracts with third-party sellers.

Amazon blew past the 22 March deadline to comply, with this penalty corresponding to 90,000 euros per day it failed to make the changes.

The US web giant had already been fined EUR 4 million by the Paris trade court in 2019 for unfair conditions in its contracts with third-party sellers, the French fraud authorities recalled. New irregularities were uncovered in a fresh probe after that judgment.

An Amazon spokesman said the company remains in disagreement with the with the French authorities on its conclusions, its decisions and the relevant penalty, and is contesting each of them in court.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Amazon, ecommerce, marketplace, social commerce, product upgrade
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Amazon
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Amazon

|
Discover all the Company news on Amazon and other articles related to Amazon in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like