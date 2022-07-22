Amazon to acquire One Medical

Amazon thinks health care is high on the list of experiences that need reinvention. Booking an appointment, waiting weeks or even months to be seen, taking time off work, driving to a clinic, finding a parking spot, waiting in the waiting room then the exam room for what the company thinks is often a rushed few minutes with a doctor, then making another trip to a pharmacy.
The ecommerce giant’s officials stated that together with One Medical’s human-centred and technology-powered approach to health care, they believe they can help more people get better care, when and how they need it, giving their time back.
Amazon will acquire One Medical for around USD 3.9 billion, including One Medical’s net debt. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by One Medical's shareholders and regulatory approval.
