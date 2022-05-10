|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Amazon shuts down Selz to focus on new service

Tuesday 10 May 2022 15:07 CET | News

Global ecommerce platform Amazon has announced it will shut down operations on Selz, a company that it bought in early 2021 to compete with Shopify, amid claims it is focusing on its in-house Buy with Prime programme.

Founded in 2013, Selz helped entrepreneurs sell products online, and Amazon’s purchase fuelled its continued focus on third-party sellers. Amazon is also looking into directly compete with Shopify when it comes to providing ecommerce services, regardless of whether merchants sell on Amazon’s platform or elsewhere.

Amazon revealed in early April 2022 that it launched a new programme, Buy with Prime, that will let Prime members buy items on non-Amazon ecommerce sites just as they would on the platform, including streamlined checkout and free delivery on items as soon as next day. The new feature allows merchants to signal the ‘Buy with Prime’ benefit through a special button, next to the items on their own ecommerce websites. 

Amazon’s move is in direct competition with Shopify, which has also been building its in-house shipping service and followed to acquire logistic startup ,Deliverr, for USD 2.1 billion.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: acquisition, delivery, startup, ecommerce, cross-border ecommerce, ecommerce platform, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Amazon, Deliverr, Selz, Shopify
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Amazon

|

Deliverr

|

Selz

|

Shopify

|
Discover all the Company news on Amazon and other articles related to Amazon in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like