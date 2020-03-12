Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Amazon reveals full online store in the Netherlands

Thursday 12 March 2020 14:14 CET | News

Amazon has officially launched in the Netherlands, no longer selling only e-books and e-readers, but the ecommerce company now offers all kinds of products. 

With product categories including consumer electronics, toys, fashion, DIY, and foodstuff, it is going to compete with local players Bol.com, Coolblue, and Wehkamp, as reported by EcommerceNews.

Although Amazon.nl started in 2014, for years the ecommerce company only sold e-books and its e-reader, the Amazon Kindle. The Dutch ecommerce industry was anticipating the arrival of Amazon, and Amazon.nl decided to open up its platform to external vendors.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Amazon, online store, the Netherlands, e-books, e-readers, ecommerce, vendors
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Netherlands
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like