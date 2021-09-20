|
Amazon Pay launches Checkout v2

Monday 20 September 2021 15:22 CET | News

Amazon has modernised their web checkout technology to be faster, more secure, and replace existing Amazon payment and address widgets.

With Checkout v2, Amazon Pay offers merchants a more seamless experience. The design of the checkout process has been completely remade. By further simplifying the integration, businesses can take advantage of the benefits of this payment solution.

The upgraded version has eliminated any extra or unnecessary code from its design, leaving a simple, but frictionless experience for both customers and businesses. The front-end design received an update, while a new hosted checkout flow helps extend the Amazon.com experience to shoppers while they are purchasing on an ecommerce site.


Keywords: product upgrade, Amazon, checkout optimisation , ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
