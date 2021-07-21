Amadeus to launch advanced travel retailing via NDC with United Airlines

According to the press release, the agreement includes the addition of United’s NDC-enabled content which will be available to travel agencies and corporations globally later this year via the Amadeus Travel Platform. NDC is enabling new possibilities for customers by offering more choice and tailored content, as well as bringing capabilities and services into more channels where travelers shop.
United will deliver ancillaries enabled by NDC, amenities with added customer benefits, and continuous pricing for NDC-enabled agencies booking travel on United flights. There will also be added service capabilities to automate interaction with the customer.
An important benefit of this agreement is a better shopping experience enabled by NDC, including real-time updates and notifications related to the customer’s record, which United has advocated for as a long-standing member of Amadeus’ NDC [X] program. Within this collaborative forum, United has been providing valuable feedback and assisting Amadeus to better display and distribute United’s content.
The Amadeus Travel Platform is the backbone of multiple front-end solutions, including Amadeus Selling Platform Connect, Amadeus Travel API and Amadeus’ self-booking and expense solution, all with cross-channel compatibility so travel sellers and buyers can easily shop, sell and service unique offers from United.
