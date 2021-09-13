|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Allegro launches fulfillment service for selected merchants

Monday 13 September 2021 15:28 CET | News

Allegro, a Poland-based ecommerce platform, has launched the pilot stage of a new fulfillment service where selected merchants will be able to store, sell, and replenish their merchandise.

The new system could take away some of the logistics burden from merchants and speed up delivery times. Allegro will for now rely on its 65,000-square-metre warehouse in Adamow near Warsaw to offer the service.

Some 30-40% of merchants cooperating with Allegro say they are interested in fulfillment support, according to Czapski. The pilot scheme aims to gauge the potential of the service and actual interest among sellers.

The company has been on the market for 20 years and has, according to its own statistics, around 20 million customers a month visiting its platform.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ecommerce, merchants, retail
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Poland
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like