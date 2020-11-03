|
Alibaba to invest nearly USD 300 mln in online fashion retailer Farfetch

Tuesday 3 November 2020 13:39 CET | News

Alibaba has initiated advanced talks to invest nearly USD 300 million in online luxury fashion retailer Farfetch.

According to Reuters, the two companies plan to create a Chinese joint venture. Besides, Cartier-owner Richemont, which partnered with Alibaba to create mobile applications, is also considering investing in Farfetch alongside the company. Moreover, after the announcement, Farfetch's shares jumped about 16% to USD 32.59.

Farfetch, which counts Alibaba's competitors JD.com and Tencent Holdings  among its investors, has been betting on China's burgeoning online luxury goods world, as China-based consumers make up a third of luxury goods purchases worldwide.

However, the terms of the current and past deals with Tencent and JD would not prevent Alibaba from investing in Farfetch, Reuters reported.


