Aleta Planet, Fooyo form joint venture to offer digital marketing and ecommerce solutions to Singapore businesses

Wednesday 12 May 2021 15:20 CET | News

Singapore-based fintech Aleta Planet has announced that it has formed a joint venture with software developer Fooyo to offer digital marketing and ecommerce solutions for Singapore businesses that are preparing for the reopening of the Chinese market.

The joint venture, AP Studios, provides tools ranging from payment checkout webpages and chatbots to WeChat/Alipay mini programmes, crowd-control monitoring solutions, and interactive tourism apps. Furthermore, the tools can be customised for merchants in retail, medical, education, tourism, government, and other industries.

Fooyo creates web and mobile apps to help users navigate tourism, retail, and hospitality services. It is the developer behind the MySentosa app which allows users to access real-time information about the island resort. It also created the MuslimSG app, Chongqing Tourism Pass, and Hongya Cave crowd monitoring solution.


Keywords: Aleta Planet, WeChat Pay, Alipay, mobile payments, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Singapore
