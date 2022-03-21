Airwallex teams with Choco Up for cross-border ecommerce in Asia

The team-up involves combining Airwallex’s global payment infrastructure with Choco Up’s funding solutions. It will offer access to cross-border payments, collections, and growth funding services, enabling the region’s ecommerce players to scale with less financial hassle.
The fintech entered the Singaporean market in January 2022. Its valuation hit USD 5.5 billion in November 2021 after getting USD 100 million in a series E1 round. Its API solution offer a centralised way to manage cross-border payment complexities, so businesses can transact internationally.
Choco Up provides revenue-based financing from USD 10,000 to USD10 million to ecommerce companies. It also has an AI-driven risk assessment solution to help business owners identify pain points and optimise their operations.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions