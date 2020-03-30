Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Airbnb extends guests refunds, offers USD 250 mln to hosts for missed bookings

Tuesday 31 March 2020 11:39 CET | News

Airbnb has announced it will allow guests to receive full refunds for any trips starting on or before 31 May that were booked prior to 14 March.

The company will also set aside USD 250 million to pay hosts for the missed bookings. Airbnb announced the decision in a letter sent to hosts, in an effort to rebuild Airbnb’s relationship with its partners. Previously, the company had said that it would allow guests to cancel and receive full refunds for trips between 14 March and 14 April.

That decision overrode many hosts’ existing cancellation policies that ensured they still received partial payments for those bookings. They harshly criticised Airbnb for that decision, and several said they would be moving their properties onto other websites and into the long-term rental market. To avoid this, Airbnb will pay 25% of what hosts would normally receive through their cancellation policies. The payments will begin to be issued in April. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Airbnb, coronavirus, payments, hosts, travel, booking, rental market, policy
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like