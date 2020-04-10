AirAsia launches initiative that help local merchants sell online

AirAsia has launched an initiative named "Save Our Shops (S.O.S)", which aims to help local businesses tide through the COVID-19 pandemic.
This initiative is part of a bigger campaign titled "#InThisTogether” and urges local merchants to list on OURSHOP to sell their items. When it first launched in 2018, OURSHOP was dedicated to selling duty-free items online but eventually transitioned to working with local businesses in Malaysia.
With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the retail sector, AirAsia has decided to double down efforts on aiding local merchants and help them become ecommerce ready.
The website currently sells products from six different categories: daily essentials products, fresh produce, healthcare, fashion, children, and virtual lessons. AirAsia is offering zero commission and listing fees for merchants who market their products on OURSHOP. Merchants will also be able to leverage on airasia.com’s traffic to reach out to more consumers, as well as benefit from Teleport’s logistics infrastructure. The campaign will run until the end of April and products will be delivered via Teleport, the logistics arm of AirAsia.
