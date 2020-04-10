Sections
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

AirAsia launches initiative that help local merchants sell online

Friday 10 April 2020 13:31 CET | News

AirAsia has launched an initiative named "Save Our Shops (S.O.S)", which aims to help local businesses tide through the COVID-19 pandemic.

This initiative is part of a bigger campaign titled "#InThisTogether” and urges local merchants to list on OURSHOP to sell their items. When it first launched in 2018, OURSHOP was dedicated to selling duty-free items online but eventually transitioned to working with local businesses in Malaysia.

With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the retail sector, AirAsia has decided to double down efforts on aiding local merchants and help them become ecommerce ready.

The website currently sells products from six different categories: daily essentials products, fresh produce, healthcare, fashion, children, and virtual lessons. AirAsia is offering zero commission and listing fees for merchants who market their products on OURSHOP. Merchants will also be able to leverage on airasia.com’s traffic to reach out to more consumers, as well as benefit from Teleport’s logistics infrastructure. The campaign will run until the end of April and products will be delivered via Teleport, the logistics arm of AirAsia. 

Additionally, for its #InThisTogether campaign, AirAsia Foundation, the philanthropic arm of AirAsia Group, has launched a public digital donation drive to help vulnerable communities impacted by the pandemic. AirAsia Foundation also said it is monitoring the situation of its social enterprise grantees and their vulnerable community members, many of whom lost daily subsistence wages as a result of movement restrictions imposed across the region. 

More: Link


Keywords: AirAsia, OURSHOP, Covid-19, merchants, retail
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Malaysia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






