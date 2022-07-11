Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

AirAsia launched food delivery and ride-hailing in the Philippines

Monday 11 July 2022 15:06 CET | News

Malaysia-based multinational low-cost airline AirAsia has expanded its portfolio by including two new businesses set to launch in the Philippines’ capital, Manila, by the end of 2022.

AirAsia Super App will soon operate a ride hailing and food delivery service after it already secured a franchise from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for its ride-hailing service.

The app officially launched in the Philippines in April 2021 and expanded its services to other Asian markets, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand. 

The platform offers a full suite of services and comes with an integrated rewards programme and a mobile app. It offers affordable flight and hotel bookings, ecommerce capabilities, food and parcel delivery, ride hailing, financial and health services, as well as on-demand education, among others. 

The super app AirAsia aims to boost digitalisation in the APAC region while setting the tone for a cashless economy and catering to the underbanked population category.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: super app, delivery, expansion, digitalisation, ecommerce, ecommerce platform
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: airasia
Countries: Malaysia, Philippines
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

airasia

|
Discover all the Company news on airasia and other articles related to airasia in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like