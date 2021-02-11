Adyen, DICK'S Sporting Goods partner to bring unified commerce to shoppers in the US

According to the press release, Adyen will unify DICK’S payments infrastructure, creating an enhanced customer experience across all channels and providing DICK’S with a technology solution for online, in-store, and in-app purchases. In addition to an enhanced experience, DICK’S customers will also benefit from Adyen’s technology through saved payments, card-less refunds, mobile payments in-store, and improved digital fraud prevention.
DICK’S Sporting Goods is a sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of 31 October 2020, the company operated 732 DICK’S Sporting Goods locations, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops.
DICK’S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, and live scorekeeping.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions