|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Adyen, DICK'S Sporting Goods partner to bring unified commerce to shoppers in the US

Thursday 11 February 2021 13:20 CET | News

Adyen has announced that DICK’S Sporting Goods, a US-based omnichannel sporting goods retailer, has selected Adyen as its primary payments provider for its US transaction volume.

According to the press release, Adyen will unify DICK’S payments infrastructure, creating an enhanced customer experience across all channels and providing DICK’S with a technology solution for online, in-store, and in-app purchases. In addition to an enhanced experience, DICK’S customers will also benefit from Adyen’s technology through saved payments, card-less refunds, mobile payments in-store, and improved digital fraud prevention.

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of 31 October 2020, the company operated 732 DICK’S Sporting Goods locations, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. 

DICK’S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, and live scorekeeping.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Adyen, DICK’S Sporting Goods, business partnership, US, retailer, payments provider, online payments, mobile payments, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like