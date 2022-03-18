|
Adobe to launch AR ecommerce shopping tool

Friday 18 March 2022 13:55 CET | News

US-based multinational computer software company Adobe has debuted a new technology to help retailers embed augmented reality (AR) shopping options into their ecommerce platforms.

The new tool allows potential customers to point their phone to a product image on an ecommerce platform and see the item resized to its in-reality dimensions in 3D. the true-to-life size precision and the ability to pull multiple products into the same way will help customers better understand a product specs and optimise their shopping process.

The tool is still in its beta version and has not yet been officially released but will fill the gap of other similar AR-based technologies that only offer a rough estimation of a product looks in real life. Moreover, Adobe’s feature allows customers to mix and match products across different ecommerce websites deploying the technology and make more conscious choices when it comes to online shopping.


More: Link


Keywords: Adobe , artificial intelligence, product launch, ecommerce, ecommerce platform
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
