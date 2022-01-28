|
Adidas launches contactless shopping store in the Philippines

Monday 31 January 2022 14:13 CET | News

Adidas has rolled out a store in Manila, the Philippines, where customers can select products, request different sizes, and pay only using their smartphones.

The sports retailer has added support for the ‘Bring it to me’ feature on the Adidas app at its store in the capital’s Glorietta shopping centre, enabling customers to scan products on display with their mobile device, interact with staff via the app, and receive suggestions for alternatives if the product they wish to purchase is not available in store.

Adidas first began trialling the Bring it to me feature at its Oxford Street store in London, UK, in October 2019, and has subsequently rolled it out to selected stores worldwide, including those in Dubai, Berlin, and Singapore. The service ‘uses in-store geolocation tracking to provide an uninterrupted browsing experience', Adidas says.


