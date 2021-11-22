ACI Worldwide Report: global ecommerce transactions to increase by 23 per cent

As shoppers started preparing earlier for this year’s festive season, ecommerce transactions have increased by 6% in September alone, and it is expected that the trend will continue throughout the holidays, until January 2022.
The same report shows that the BNPL sector has shown a significant increase in the first half of 2021, increasing by 450% as opposed to the same period in 2020. BNPL is also responsible for online shoppers looking for higher value items, including big electronics and furniture, as clients now have various payment options with fixed monthly installments instead of applying for a bank credit.
Moreover, new payment methods and channels continue to expand, while the Buy Online, Pick Up in Store (BOPIS) sector almost doubled.
According to ACI Worldwide officials, merchants started offering discounts, deals, and promotions earlier in 2021 to stimulate global spending after the pandemic, which led most people starting their holiday shopping one month in advance.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions