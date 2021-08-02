|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Accenture acquires Italian ecommerce specialist Openmind

Monday 2 August 2021 14:46 CET | News

Ireland-based financial consultancy company Accenture has acquired ecommerce platform Openmind, based in Italy.

Founded in 2004, Openmind works with client such as Allianz, Maserati, Barilla, Max Mara and Luxottica on topics including commerce, content, online strategy, experience design and technology. The company works mainly for companies in the retail, fashion and luxury segments, in Italy and beyond. 

According to the latest financial figures, cited by Consultancy.eu, Accenture Interactive is a USD 10 billion division of Accenture. Much of its revenue has been developed through a buy-and-build growth strategy – notable agencies the firm has acquired over the years include Droga5, Fjord, Karmarama, Bow & Arrow, and Shackleton.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ecommerce, ecommerce platform, online payments, m-commerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Italy
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like