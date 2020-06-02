65 percent of Europe-based ecommerce companies needed extra finance between 2018-2020

As stated by Ecommerce News Europe, two thirds of online merchants in Europe have needed extra finance between 2018-2020. The survey was conducted among 1,500 online merchants in the UK, Germany, France, Scandinavia, and the Netherlands, excluding any finance required due to the coronavirus crisis.
Moreover, among the companies that needed extra money, 23% used it to cover payroll, while 26.5% needed extra cash to cover business costs, Nordic merchants being the ones who are most likely to need cash.
Furthermore, regarding smaller ecommerce companies, speed is an important factor when it comes to getting a loan to repair equipment, restock or increasing personnel just before important holidays. However, the truth is that most merchants (24.6%) had to wait between three and four weeks for funds, while others (21.7%) had to wait one to two months, and 6% of all respondents even had to wait between five and six months, Ecommerce News Europe stated.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions