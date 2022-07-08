Subscribe
ZWILLING partners Traxpay for supply chain finance optimisation

The German supply chain finance platform Traxpay has partnered with ZWILLING, supplier of kitchen products, for SCF optimisation.

To align itself more agilely, ZWILLING now uses the Traxpay financing platform, which is supporting companies in the global Supply Chain Financing with service providers and partners. The company has now started using the Dynamic Discounting product from Traxpay. With the supply chain finance instrument, ZWILLING supports its supplier ecosystem with additional liquidity, and in return receives a return by investing liquidity in its supply chain.

With Dynamic Discounting, ZWILLING suppliers can decide when and which invoices to accelerate. In doing so, suppliers can benefit from immediate access to needed liquidity while additionally reducing their financing costs.

ZWILLING invests in the supply chain and creates benefit for itself with a flexible cash discount. Invoices are paid as early as the suppliers desires. Suppliers can reduce their receivables and are able to optimise their working capital with the liquidity they gained.

