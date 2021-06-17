|
Yokoy expands to Germany

Thursday 17 June 2021 14:39 CET | News

The Switzerland-based expense management specialist Yokoy has announced entering the German market.

Yokoy aims to use artificial intelligence to automate and digitise expense and credit card processes, including the controls, VAT reclaim, archiving and reimbursement of expenses. The expense management solution additionally allows the processing of supplier invoices.

The application automatically analyses an invoice and ensures that orders, invoices and suppliers are correctly linked and assigned to the correct cost centers. The Yokoy software is particularly suitable for medium-sized and large companies.


More: Link


Keywords: expansion, e-invoicing, payment processing
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Switzerland
