Wise and Monzo deliver international transfers to UK businesses

Monday 30 May 2022 14:27 CET | News

Remittance platform Wise has partnered with Monzo to support international payments for their customers.

Monzo’s mission is to make money work for everyone, and now, after the Wise partnership, business customers can pay invoices, employees, and contractors in record time, helping managing money.

Over 100,000 of Monzo’s business customers will have access to transfers abroad at from the Monzo app. The collaboration now allows all Monzo customers, both business and personal, to send money in 32 currencies such as USD, EUR, GBP, and CAD from within their app.

Managing cashflow and knowing the true cost of sending money overseas is important for businesses. Through the partnership, Monzo customers have transparency on fees and the mid market rate, facilitating sending money abroad.

Wise allows global businesses, including banks, financial institutions, accounting and expense management platforms, and any other large global organisations that deal frequently with cross-border payments or inward remittance, to tap into the Wise infrastructure, via the Wise Platform API, to offer their end-users instant and transparent payments end-to-end from within their own products and services.


