Walmart buys Volt Systems to improve store insights

Tuesday 9 August 2022 13:54 CET | News

US-based retail chain store Walmart has announced the acquisition of Volt Systems, a technology company providing suppliers with on-demand visibility into merchandising resources.

An investment for the future

Walmart’s latest acquisition reaffirms the company’s position to invest in the latest technologies and innovations that can enhance in-store customers’ experience and anticipate their demands. 

Volt System’s application delivers current store-level data, shelf intelligence, and actionable analytics that allows suppliers to plan, forecast, and optimise product assortment for an improved customer experience. It also provides a seamless shopping experience while reducing friction due to out-of-stocks items.

About the companies

Walmart is one of the biggest retailers worldwide, operating in 24 countries and counting on more than 230 million customers per week. It employed more than 2.3 million customers worldwide and has recently pledged to invest more in sustainability align to the latest global requests and unsettlements regarding climate change. 

At the same time, Volt Systems is powering practical next generation solutions for businesses using an omnichannel universe and accelerating results through seamless hybrid experiences. Volt provides remote digital monitoring of goods on the shelves, as well as a vendor management solution to enhance onboarding, learning, certification, security, authentication, communication, execution, and compliance for retailers. 

By acquiring Volt Systems, Walmart will benefit from an in-house built system that ultimately boosts sales by reducing the time spent with monitoring items on the shelves and restocking products. 


More: Link


