Walmart buys Volt Systems to improve store insights

Walmart’s latest acquisition reaffirms the company’s position to invest in the latest technologies and innovations that can enhance in-store customers’ experience and anticipate their demands.
Volt System’s application delivers current store-level data, shelf intelligence, and actionable analytics that allows suppliers to plan, forecast, and optimise product assortment for an improved customer experience. It also provides a seamless shopping experience while reducing friction due to out-of-stocks items.
Walmart is one of the biggest retailers worldwide, operating in 24 countries and counting on more than 230 million customers per week. It employed more than 2.3 million customers worldwide and has recently pledged to invest more in sustainability align to the latest global requests and unsettlements regarding climate change.
At the same time, Volt Systems is powering practical next generation solutions for businesses using an omnichannel universe and accelerating results through seamless hybrid experiences. Volt provides remote digital monitoring of goods on the shelves, as well as a vendor management solution to enhance onboarding, learning, certification, security, authentication, communication, execution, and compliance for retailers.
By acquiring Volt Systems, Walmart will benefit from an in-house built system that ultimately boosts sales by reducing the time spent with monitoring items on the shelves and restocking products.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions