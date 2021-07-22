|
Varengold Bank partners with JITpay

Friday 23 July 2021 14:57 CET | News

Germany-based Varengold Bank has announced partnering with logistics-specialised payment service provider JITpay for the refinancing of JITpay’s receivables portfolio.

Varengold will refinance large parts of the receivables portfolio of JITpay’s logistics factoring division. These include small-scale spot market claims from transport services, which are billed and pre-financed via the JITpay platform or via the integration of JITpay with partners such as freight and vehicle space exchange TIMOCOM.

According to a Varengold Bank representative, the company will support JITpay in securing the flow of money for its partners. A JITpay representative states that this Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) structure creates another refinancing option that will enable the company to grow.


Keywords: partnership, accounts receivable, financial services, factoring
Categories: Securing Transactions | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Germany
