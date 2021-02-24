|
Valtatech, Centsoft to offer e-invoicing to SMEs

Wednesday 24 February 2021

Australia-based financial process automation player Valtatech, has partnered with Centsoft, a global player in accounts payable automation and invoice workflow management.

The partnership intends to support back-office digital transformation among small and medium sized enterprise organisations in the Asia Pacific region, by employing an e-invoicing system. Valtatech’s new accounts payable (AP) cloud automates business processes to mid-market organisations. 

All invoice approvals will remain compliant and in line with company policies, with a full digital audit trail. The solution provides a scalable pay as you go subscription that can be cancelled at any time. Centsoft’s e-invoicing software intends to help businesses of all sizes to save time and money.


