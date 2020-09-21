|
US-based NexaCollect rolls out app for collection agency services

Monday 21 September 2020 13:56 CET | News

Accounts receivable portal NexaCollect has launched an Android mobile app for its collection agency information services.

Called Nexa App, the service is a mobile app compatible across Android versions 4.1 and above. The mobile app launch enables Nexa to deliver the latest content, updates, and relevant notifications right on clients' smartphone. A mobile app is good for delivering summarised performance statistics, but the small screen of smartphones is not ideal for filling out long debt collection forms. Instead, mobile phones are ideal for delivering performance statistics and not submitting accounts or checking out the detailed debtor information.

However, in the case of commercial collections, the volume of accounts is low, and a commercial collection agency may need to contact their client regularly to provide backup documentation or crosscheck facts regarding a case. Apart from pushing alerts on their website, these requests can be sent instantaneously to the client (or the client contact) using mobile notifications, according to the official press release.

