Tradeshift offers e-invoicing capabilities to global companies with a footprint in China

Tradeshift Pay now helps enable companies doing business in China to send and receive electronic purchase orders and invoices with cross-border trade partners, linking one of the world’s largest economies to the rest of the world across the Tradeshift Network.
For the past year, the Chinese government has pushed for e-invoicing among domestic trade to ease its reliance on paper, increase efficiency and reduce costs - which Tradeshift has facilitated on a compliant China-hosted platform through a partnership with Baiwang, a Chinese government-approved tax services partner. Tradeshift has successfully bridged its China-hosted platform with the Tradeshift Network creating a seamless Pay experience for companies conducting trade in and out of China.
This solution helps overcome the regulatory hurdles that have been a barrier to digitalising the more than USD 530 billion in global trade activity that passes through the country each month and made it difficult for Chinese companies to access existing foreign e-invoicing solutions, forcing their global partners to operate a separate China-only system or rely on paper.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions