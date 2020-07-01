Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Tradeshift launches 'Partner Next'

Wednesday 1 July 2020 13:46 CET | News

Tradeshift has unveiled ‘Partner Next’, a partner program, designed to provide new and existing partners with a full range of tools, support, and collaboration opportunities.

‘Partner Next’ replaces Tradeshift’s existing partner program which has amassed an ecosystem of more than 50 partners since it first launched in 2014. The new program has been designed to provide a framework for new and existing partners to grow with Tradeshift. Existing partners will transition to ‘Partner Next’, while Tradeshift will also look to expand its current partner ecosystem into new territories, market segments, and category verticals.

Members of the ‘Partner Next’ program are organised across five complementary categories, reflecting the different specialisms across the partner ecosystem. According to the official press release, every member of the Partner Next community benefits from a single, primary contact for all Tradeshift engagements. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Tradeshift, Partner Next, partnership
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like