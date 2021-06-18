|
News

TIE Kinetix using AI for onboarding

Friday 18 June 2021 14:00 CET | News

Netherlands-based supply chain digitisation provider TIE Kinetix has announced that their software platform FLOW Partner Automation’s onboarding services are now powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Onboarding on the platform should now be made faster, which the company hopes will contribute to facilitating the mass introduction of e-invoicing in all areas. In addition, TIE Kinetix's advanced onboarding capabilities enable business expansion through hub accounts.

According to a TIE Kinetix representative, their onboarding services aim to remove the complexity of implementation and automate communication with suppliers in order to educate them about the advantages of e-invoicing. The implementation of AI reduces manual work and the process takes place online, meaning there is little need for additional assistance. TIE Kinetix aims to enable 100% digitisation of the supply chain for both public and private organisations of all sizes. 


