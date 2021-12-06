|
The First City Council in Australia signs up for e-invoicing

Monday 6 December 2021 13:33 CET | News

Devonport City Council has joined the move to Peppol eInvoicing after signing a deal with Access Point Provider, Link4

The Council will use Link4 as their accredited Access Point to connect into Ezescan and TechnolgyOne. 

Small and medium businesses with a digital-first mindset are switching to e-invoicing and are coming up on top. E-invoicing is cheaper, safer, faster, efficient, and better for the environment compared to emailing invoices via PDF. 

According to the Australian Taxation Office, paper and emailed PDF invoices costs between USD 27 and USD 30 to process, whilst e-invoicing costs less than USD10. The cost savings are due to the reduced manual processes that are removed through e-invoicing. 


