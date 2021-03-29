|
The Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources introduces e-invoicing solution

The Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources (DISER) has introduced an e-invoicing solution implemented by Xcellerate IT, a provider of business process automation, and Link4, an e-invoicing provider in Australia. 

DISER can now receive inbound e-invoices from their suppliers through the PEPPOL network. From there, the e-invoices are onboarded into their Kofax accounts payable automation solution where any additional validation will occur before being exported to their TechnologyOne ERP system. This solution provides DISER with a multi-channel onboarding ramp for different invoice formats, from e-invoices through to paper-based invoices and email attachments.

DISER has been able to leverage their existing Kofax accounts payable automation solution and extend the functionality to onboard e-invoices, providing a view of all invoice types within the same platform and enabling DISER to receive invoices from anyone sending via the PEPPOL network. 


