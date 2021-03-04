|
Surecomp, Gradiant partner to facilitate fraud prevention

Thursday 4 March 2021 14:16 CET | News

Global trade finance solutions provider Surecomp has announced the addition of document forgery detection solution Valida by Gradiant to its Marketplace platform.

The latest fintech partner to join the company’s trade finance ecosystem platform is a key prevention tool in the fight against fraud. Founded in Spain and with a fast-growing customer-base across Europe, Gradiant empowers customers with the ability to offer better security to their digital onboarding and KYC workflows, according to the official press release. 

Using AI-based technology, Valida is a forensic analysis solution that assesses the trustworthiness of documents by automatically detecting the digital forgery and manipulation of a wide range of documents such as invoices, passports, and bank guarantees.  


