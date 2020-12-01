|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Supply chain finance company raises Pre-A round financing

Tuesday 1 December 2020 11:39 CET | News

Blockchain technology and integrated supply chain finance solution provider zqanlink has announced completion of tens of millions of yuan in Pre-A round of financing.

The financing was led by Ivy Capital, followed by China Prosperity Capital and Fenbushi Capital.

Established in March 2020, zqanlink explores the integration and new  application of supply chain business scenarios, new technologies and insurance, and creates integrated supply chain financial service solutions.

Compared with traditional supply chain finance solutions, zqanlink can help core enterprises optimise supply chain management, help funders accurately identify risks and solve financing problems for small and micro enterprises upstream and downstream in the supply chain through integration of industrial and financial resources, business model consultation, export of financial technology and joint operation support.

The money will be used for further product research and development.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Qanlink raises Pre-A round financing,
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like